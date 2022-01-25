Business

Violation: 69 motorcycles seized by FAAN for crushing

Posted on Author Stories WOLE SHADARE Comment(0)

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has seized a good number of motorcycles at the airport and will be transferred soon to the Lagos State government for crushing.

 

The Authority said this is a result of the enforcement of its prohibition of motorcycles at the nation’s airports.

 

In a statement, the agency says this policy has been intensive and comprehensive, adding that in the year 2021, a total of 69 motorcycles were confiscated and transferred to the Lagos State government for crushing by the Aviation Security Department.

 

“FAAN will like to use this opportunity to re-emphasise that commercial motorcycling around the airport axis has been prohibited, and remains so, as indicated by the various signages within and around the airport corridor,” the statement said.

 

The agency added that it has also seized many this year and that FAAN has a standing committee comprising officials from AVSEC and other security agencies that are constantly patrolling to arrest erring operators, with a view to putting a final stop to this menace.

 

“Finally, while we reassure our customers that the Murtala Muhammed Airport is safe and secure, we also plead with our esteemed stakeholders to please desist from deliberately spreading false and misleading information about our airports and our industry. It is not in our national interest,” it noted.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

WD: 9mobile lauds women, seeks more inclusion

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, Nigeria’s telecommunications provider, 9mobile, has felicitated with women in the country and emphasized the need to promote equal opportunities for them in society. Sharing his thoughts on the immense contribution of women to society, 9mobile’s Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, Abdulrahman Ado, highlighted the importance of celebrating equality […]
Business

AfDB legal support facility saves African countries $4bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Interventions by the African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) have saved African countries an estimated four billion dollars in the last three years. This is according to a statement from the African Development Bank (AfDB) on Friday. A virtual high-level conference was held on Wednesday to commemorate the extension of the term of the ALSF and […]
Business

Palm oil: Malaysia offers Nigeria 100% duty exemption

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

●Import to hit N77bn     N igerian palm oil importers are to enjoy a 100 per cent exemption on crude palm Oil (CPO) from Malaysian export duty from July till December 31, 2020.   The move is part of efforts to enable the buyers ferry about 295,000 metric tonnes of the produce valued at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica