Violation: 69 motorcycles seized by FAAN for crushing

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has seized a good number of motorcycles at the airport and will be transferred soon to the Lagos State government for crushing.

The Authority said this is a result of the enforcement of its prohibition of motorcycles at the nation’s airports.

In a statement, the agency says this policy has been intensive and comprehensive, adding that in the year 2021, a total of 69 motorcycles were confiscated and transferred to the Lagos State government for crushing by the Aviation Security Department.

“FAAN will like to use this opportunity to re-emphasise that commercial motorcycling around the airport axis has been prohibited, and remains so, as indicated by the various signages within and around the airport corridor,” the statement said.

The agency added that it has also seized many this year and that FAAN has a standing committee comprising officials from AVSEC and other security agencies that are constantly patrolling to arrest erring operators, with a view to putting a final stop to this menace.

“Finally, while we reassure our customers that the Murtala Muhammed Airport is safe and secure, we also plead with our esteemed stakeholders to please desist from deliberately spreading false and misleading information about our airports and our industry. It is not in our national interest,” it noted.

