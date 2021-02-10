Metro & Crime

Violation of rights: Embattled Sheikh takes legal action against Ganduje

The controversial Kano cleric, accused of public disorder and blasphemous preachings, Sheik Abduljabar Shiek Nasir Kabara, has taken legal action against Kano State Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje over alleged breaches of his fundamental human rights to life, conscience and religion.
The Sheikh, who is at Federal High Court in Kano, is seeking a perpetual injunction restraining the governor, Commissioner of Police and other state agents from allegedly oppressing, harassing and imposing any inhibition on him.
The Kano State government last week debarred Sheik Kabara, of the Khadiriya Islamic sect, from preaching and promoting an idealogy Ullamas and some members of the public, consider provocative and inciteful to peace and security.
The state government also restricted airing of the clergy’s preachings on media outfits while directing security operatives to ensure surveillance of religious activities of Kabara.
But challenging the action of government in a motion on notice filed before a Federal High Court sitting in Kano, Sheik Kabara insisted his right to freedom of expression, movement and peaceful assembly are being violated.
Addressing to journalists after the court hearing, Sheik Kabara declared, through his legal team, that his continue detention and occupation of his residents by state agents are clear breached of his fundamental rights.

