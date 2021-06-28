Metro & Crime

Violence can ruin your future, Elder Steve Agbata counsels Nigerian youth

An Abuja-based philanthropist, Elder Steve Agbata, has called on the youths to eschew violence and be engaged in fruitful activities.
The state of insecurity in Nigeria today has been attributed to youth activities to undermine peace and unity of the country.
However, Elder Agbata decried youths’ involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and other societal vices and electoral malpractices and violence.
These activities, according to Elder Agbata, are against the common unity that Nigerian fore fathers fought for. He therefore charged the youths to be engaged in fruitful ventures as they are the leaders of tomorrow.
Elder Steve Agbata, who is the Founder of @eldersteveagbatafoundation, told journalists that it was  in the bid to support some indigent pupils in his own home town Ogidi that made him set up the foundation.
Elder Agbata opined that since the inception of the foundation, he has been able to contribute his widow’s mite to the educational advancement of his community.
Elder Agbata called on other spirited Nigerians to invest heavily on people as their own way of contributing to the development of the country by empowering the less privileged in Nigeria
Speaking on the issue of violence during elections, Elder Agbata told Nigerian youths to be change agents in the nation’s electoral process by adhering to electoral guidelines.
“We seek to expand the political frontiers of the youth with the aim of making them key into the ideology that a free, fair and credible election and electoral process is achievable.
“While doing this, we also advise the youths in both states not to allow themselves to be used as political thugs during elections,’’ he said.
The respected former banker urged the youth to key into productive ventures to earn a living, thereby becoming self-reliant rather than engage in acts that could jeopardise their future.
He further advised them against any form of violence that could hinder growth, adding that the only way youths could progress was to continue to maintain the peace.
He also cautioned them against snatching ballot boxes and perpetrating any kind of violence during the elections.

Reporter

