Metro & Crime

Violence in Kano as 17-year-old boy dies in police custody

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR Comment(0)

Demonstrators yesterday protested the alleged killing of a 17-year-old boy, identified as Saifullahi, in a police station in Kano. Saifullahi of Kofar Mata Quarters was said to have been arrested two days earlier by the police, while he was sleeping in his family house.

It was learnt that residents of the community protested that Saifullahi was never known for any criminal tendencies, but he remained in police custody where he allegedly died. Sources said Saifullahi was initially released on bail only for the police to re-arrest and detain him again, where he was allegedly tortured to death.

The police took his body to the family house yesterday morning, which angered the people. The residents took to the streets and started making bon fires to protest the police actions. The protesters moved from Kofar Mata to main city centre.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Again, teenage girl murdered in Delta community

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Body of a teenage girl was found in the gutters of Buluku Street in Ughelli in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. The victim was discovered by environmental sanitation workers who were clearing the drainage.   This came a week after the decomposing body of a 20-yearold lady, Miss Anwuli Joy, was found […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Over 30 persons missing as flood wreaks havoc in Abuja

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Gwagwalada Area Council the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was early Saturday thrown into confusion following flooding which wreaked havoc in many parts of the town, reportedly leaving over 30 persons missing and houses destroyed. The heavy downpour said to have started around 4am on Saturday in Gwagwalada brought down many houses and even swept […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara Dep Gov tests negative for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin   Deputy Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Kayode Alabi, has tested negative for the virus. Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman, Kwara State COVID-19 Technical Committee, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin, the state capital. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: