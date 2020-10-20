Violence in Kano as 17-year-old boy dies in police custody

Demonstrators yesterday protested the alleged killing of a 17-year-old boy, identified as Saifullahi, in a police station in Kano. Saifullahi of Kofar Mata Quarters was said to have been arrested two days earlier by the police, while he was sleeping in his family house.

It was learnt that residents of the community protested that Saifullahi was never known for any criminal tendencies, but he remained in police custody where he allegedly died. Sources said Saifullahi was initially released on bail only for the police to re-arrest and detain him again, where he was allegedly tortured to death.

The police took his body to the family house yesterday morning, which angered the people. The residents took to the streets and started making bon fires to protest the police actions. The protesters moved from Kofar Mata to main city centre.

