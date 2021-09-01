News

Violence: PDP accuses Lalong govt of incompetence

The Peoples Democratic (PDP) Caretaker Committee in Plateau State has accused the Simon Lalong government of incompetence following a resurgence of violence in the state. Ex-Speakerof theHouseof Assembly and also the PublicitySecretaryof thecommittee Emmanuel Goar made the accusation at a press conference in Jos on Tuesday.

The state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Enoch Fanmak, had accused the PDP of sponsoring violence in the state to gain political acceptance. But Goar dismissed the accusation. He said: “We have always known that the APC is a desperate power seekers made up of some of Nigeria’s most incompetent managers. But we had not imagined they could go as far as gleefully dancing on the graves of the dead, and campaigning for votes among the badly wounded in hospitals following the unbelievable inhumane and a series of unprovoked attacks on communities, especially in the Northern and Central Senatorial Districts.”

The opposition party also accused the Lalong administration of weakening the state-owned security outfit, Operation Rainbow, hence the growing security problems in the state. Goar said: “We find it anomalous that Mr Governor who was in a hurry to quickly weaken Operation Rainbow will now be looking up to some security specialists in Abuja to give him direct control over their own forces. If he cannot manage Operation Rainbow, how can he exercise direct control over the armed forces and other federal security force?”

