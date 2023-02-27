News

Violence: SERAP wants Biden to impose visa ban against perpetrators

A call has been extended to President Joe Biden of the United States of America (USA) to exercise his powers under the Presidential Proclamations 7750 and 8697 and the Immigration and Nationality Act to ban Nigerian officials, politicians and other perpetrators and sponsors of violence during the just concluded presidential and National Assembly election. The call came from a Lagos-based human rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), which equally charged Biden to use the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act to block or revoke the visas of anyone suspected to be responsible for cases of intimidation, harassment, and violence during the elections, and to impose asset freezes and property sanctions on them and their families.

SERAP, through its letter dated February 25, 2023, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, argued that the request came consequent upon reports of cases of election-related intimidation, harassment, and violence in several states of the country, including in Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Gombe, Lagos, Edo, Ogun, Osun, Rivers, and Taraba states, and Abuja. Referencing its letter in a statement issued yesterday, SERAP posited that: “The imposition targeted sanctions against suspected perpetrators and sponsors of election-related violence in Nigeria would promote accountability, end impunity, and deter human rights violations. “Applying the presidential proclamations, Global Magnitsky Act, and Immigration and Nationality Act as recommended would be very helpful to the efforts to stop further violence before, during and after elections, facilitate free and fair elections, and encourage the people to exercise their right to vote.” SERAP further stated that the recommended travel bans, asset freezes and property sanctions should also cover anyone who may perpetrate and sponsor violence and human rights crimes during the postponed elections in 141 polling units, and the governorship elections scheduled for March 2023. According to the group: “SERAP welcomes your government’s publicly expressed commitment to impose Visa restrictions on officials, politicians and other perpetrators and sponsors of election-related intimidation, harassment, and violence. We urge you to include

asset freezes and property sanctions on the list. “Giving serious consideration to our recommendations and promptly implementing them would give meaning to this commitment, and demonstrate the willingness of your government to support and strengthen democracy, citizens’ participation and the rule of law, as well as end a culture of election-related violence in Nigeria. “SERAP notes that presidential proclamations 7750 and 8697 underscore the US ‘enduring commitment to respect for human rights and humanitarian law’, which requires that its Government be able to ensure that the US does not become a haven for suspected violators of human rights, including election-related intimidation, harassment, and violence.”

