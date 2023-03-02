Violence’ll not stop PDP from unseating APC in Lagos –Apena

Chief Ola Apena is a former deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, he speaks on the party’s chances in the forthcoming governorship election, among other issues

How prepared is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State for the March 11 governorship election?

We are fully prepared and we are doing everything humanly possible to make a success of our outing in the elections. We started our ward-to-ward campaign in October last year and so far so good. We have covered 16 local governments out of the 20 local governments of the state.

That means we have covered over 190 wards and only four local governments to go. We hope to round that off in the next couple of days. What we have been doing is talking to the critical stakeholders wherever we go to and not necessarily talking to the members of the party because that would have been a fruitless exercise.

So, we have been talking to critical stakeholders like the market women, landlord associations, non-indigenes, traditional rulers and all categories of people in the society.

While our gubernatorial candidate does that, the deputy governorship candidate, Funke Akindele, has been going to the markets to interact with market women and men. Right now, we are doing ward-to-ward simultaneously with the door-to-door campaign and our campaign has always been issue base. We talk to the people about what is lacking in the system.

We talk to them about the humongous revenue coming to Lagos State as internally generated revenue minus the federal allocations and what they have not been able to do with the resources. We go into the remote parts of the state and the riverine areas and even places that are not motorable.

We go by speedboats and it opened our eyes to the neglect of these remote areas and even some not-too-remote areas of Lagos State. A lot of them don’t have access to health facilities, no schools, and even some of the schools that were provided in those days by the Lateef Jakande administration in those areas are not functioning.

So, these have been our experiences and we are leaving no stone unturned in our preparation to take over governance of Lagos State.

What do you make of the feedback from the stakeholders you have interacted with?

The feedback has been quite encouraging because the people are tired.

The first thing that really excited them is that for the first time in the history of electioneering in the state, they saw a gubernatorial candidate coming to them as if he is running for a councillorship election.

So, it quite amazes them because the other party does is to gather people at a square, call a musician, talk to their party members and leave. The APC and its candidates don’t care about the people because they feel that whether they like it or not they have perfected a way of rigging themselves back to power.

So, talking about the feedback, it has been quite impressive and it encourages us to do more in terms of talking to the people.

Are you not worried that the state government does not see your party and governorship candidate as a challenger in the coming election?

We are happy with the statement of the state government that we are not a challenger. There is a proverb that says that pride goes before a fall. So, we will encourage them to continue to maintain that arrogant approach that they don’t have a challenger but by the time it is done on them that they have a serious challenger, it might be too late for them to adjust.

So, talking about the governorship debate in the state, well that was the fourth time that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu avoided the debate and I know quite well why he was doing that.

Number one, he knows that coming to that debate he would be faced with facts as to what he has been doing in the last four years.

What he told the people when he was elected four years ago, has he done them?

Obviously, he has not done them and there is no scorecard to show apart from ongoing projects but nothing has been completed and commissioned.

The only thing that has been commissioned so far is the Blue Rail line, which started about 16 years ago and what they have done about the Blue Line so far is just a third of the whole project.

Of course, we are in an election period, so they want to win the public by commissioning a project that has not been completed. We are not bothered about that statement because that is their own mindset that they don’t have any challengers but Lagosians have challenges of pipe borne water, good roads, challenges in the health sector and educational sector.

So, for a sitting governor to come out and say that he doesn’t have any challenger in the election shows that he doesn’t have an idea of the challenges facing Lagosians.

Do you want to talk about traffic challenges, while the inland waterways are lying there fallow and the state is not taking advantage of water transportation that was done over 30 years ago by our late former governor, Lateef Jakande?

These are the challenges facing Lagosians and members of the public, who are facing the challenges, know that the government does not see what they are feeling. That is good for us.

There is concern in Lagos over growing political violence in the state. Is your party not bothered about this trend? I’m a victim of political violence because as I told you, I’m directly involved in the ward-toward campaign and our experience so far has shown a systemic approach by the APC to intimidate and scare us off the roads.

We started from Alimosho and our first experience in was in a market, where Funke Akindele was harassed out of the market after embarking on a campaign.

She was welcomed by the market women, who were excited to see her campaign until probably messages got to people in power and they force her out of the market. The next experience was in Badagry Local Government Area and it was our last day in Badagry.

We were to campaign in one community called Ikoga; we were there and we talked to the people but as we were moving back they have already arranged thugs who started shooting at our convoy, throwing stones and a lot of our vehicles were damaged.

A journalist in our entourage was actually wounded. We had to rush him to Badagry General Hospital, they applied first aid and he was resuscitated, and the next day, he was discharged. It was the same experience in Mainland and Kosofe local government areas. The last one was in Surulere Local Government Area, where we were billed to campaign for two days.

Of course, we mapped out critical stakeholders to talk to, inform them in advance and they consented to have us. So, we were to start in Iponri from day one but something happened overnight.

We were to meet the stakeholders in Iponri, a tent was set up in the evening before our arrival and chairs were already arranged but no sooner the arrangement was done that APC thugs came shooting sporadically into the air, damaged all the chairs and brought down the tent. In fact, by the time we got there in the morning, the tent was still down and the chairs were broken.

That scared market women and shop owners around that neighbourhood because they have been threatened not to open their shops. When we got there, we assessed the situation and moved on with our activities for the day. On the second day, we were at Aguda, which is the second constituency and usually, when we are on a ward tour like that anytime it falls on Friday, our gubernatorial candidate being a Muslim will always observe Jumat prayer, wherever we are.

After the Jumat prayer, we were coming out of the mosque when we heard shootings and everybody was running in different directions. One of our campaign vehicles was hijacked and as I speak with you, we are yet to recover the vehicle.

In all these incidents, we usually inform the police. More importantly, our principal, Olajide Adediran, usually gets in touch with the commissioner of police. Like in the case of Kosofe, where we were physically prevented from entering inside Oworo, the thugs came out with a lot of weapons and blocked us from going inside Oworo because we were going there to commission a borehole donated by our Lagos State House of Assembly candidate in that constituency to a community that has been suffering lack of water supply.

So, that has been the pattern but the intention of perpetrators of violence is to stop us from campaigning but we are unstoppable. We will continue to campaign and nothing will stop us from getting our messages across to the voters.

