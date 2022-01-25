Metro & Crime

Violent clashes: Lagos bans NURTW, places RRS on alert

Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, suspended the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) activities at Eyin Eyo, Church Street and Idumota Bridge, in Lagos Island, indefinitely.

The indefinite suspension became necessary following violence in those areas.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka announced the suspension.

Fayinka stated this at a stakeholders meeting comprising NURTW, Central Business District, CBD, and Lagos State Market Women Association (Iya Oloja General and Iya Oloja of Lagos Island) held at Alausa, Ikeja, to address the crisis often caused by activities of transport union members.

Hot spots

To prevent further acts of violence at Idiomatic, Fayinka explained that the Lagos State Parks Monitoring Authority will resume work at Eyin Eyo.

Fayinka further stated that the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), has been directed to deploy an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) on Idumota Bridge to deter motorists from driving against traffic in compliance with traffic rules and regulations.

They will also enforce the suspension of the NURTW within the axis and simultaneously flush out the Oju Opake boys lurking along Plaza around Church Street axis.

Also suspended are the activities of the transport union at Church Street and John Street, particularly Keke Marwa and Mini Buses (Korope).

Fayinkaa added that the RRS, in collaboration with the State Police Command, will ensure safety of lives in the area.

“State security operatives are hereby put on red alert to ensure safety and security of lives and properties in Lagos Island and environs,” Fayinka stated.

Appreciating the position just taken by State Government, the Iya Oloja, Lagos Island, Alhaja Risikat Odumosu, expressed her displeasure at the wanton looting and destruction of their goods in shops around Idumota area.

She appealed to the state government to come to their rescue, adding that “we will not stand back and watch our properties destroyed by miscreants from no where.”

 

