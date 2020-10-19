Violent protest rocks Kano after 17-year-old boy allegedly dies in police custody

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

There was pandemonium in Kano on Monday morning after angry youth took to the streets of the ancient city in a violent protest over the alleged death of a 17-year-old boy, Saifullahi while being detained by the police.

Saifullahi, of Kofar Mata Quarters, was said to have been arrested two days ago by the police, while he was sleeping at the premises of his family house.

Reports have it that despite protests by people of the community that Saifullahi had not been known for any criminal tendencies, but was still detained by the police where he allegedly gave up the ghost.

Our Correspondent reliably learnt that Saifullahi had earlier been released on bail only for the police to re-arrest and detain him again, where he was allegedly tortured to death.

The police then brought his corpse to the family house on Monday morning, a development which angered the people who took to the street to protest the boy’s death.

From Kofar Mata to the main city center angry protesting youth lite bonfires and vandalised offices and cars.

