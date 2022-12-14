VIOs tasked on improved service delivery

The Lagos State Government has sensitised Vehicle Inspection Officers in the state on the need to come up with creative and innovative ideas that will improve service delivery to Lagosians. The programme, which was organised by the Ministry of Transportation in collaboration with the Office of Transformation Creativity and Innovation (OTCI), is part of the efforts of OTCI to fast-track the State Government’s Civil Service Reforms and equally promote the culture of Creativity and Innovation across the State Public Service.

In his opening remarks at the event which took place recently at the Headquarters of the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service in Ojodu, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola applauded OTCI for continuously striving to ensure that Public Servants are awakened to the need to be ingenious at their respective desks, saying it is the only way they can make life meaningful to others.

Toriola reiterated that the primary responsibility of the Vehicle Inspection Officers is to ensure that all means of transport plying Lagos roads meet the safety parameters as encapsulated in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, (TSRL) 2018, noting that in the cause of doing that, road accidents will be reduced. The Guest Speaker, Director of Creativity and Innovation for OTCI, Mrs. Anjous Ademuyiwa harped on the need for the officers and Public Servants at large to build a culture of innovation as its relevance to the present day. She, therefore, urged them to change their perception and ways of doing things by shifting from a fixed mindset to a growth mindset. Ademuyiwa emphasised the State Government’s desire for officers to constantly think of innovative ways to improve service delivery to the public, saying the aim of the Creativity and Innovation Project initiated by the Government through OTCI is to encourage Officers with lofty ideas/innovations that can transform their respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) towards the attainment a Greater Lagos vision.

