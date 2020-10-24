VIP airport concierge and protocol services at your beck

With the number of ongoing changes and updates to airport processes, using an expert to guide your clients through their airport journey can become critical.

OneAfrica Concierge (and DiamondAir International) is playing a pivotal role in ensuring travellers’ safety and convenience at over 500 airports around the globe.

‘‘Against the backdrop of COVID-19, we have refocused our airport services to the wellbeing of your clients in every aspect of their airport journey, said Abi Ijasanmi of the OneAfrica Concierge Team

According to her, these services include:Expediting your clients through the airport on arrival and departure; Removing passenger pinch points and minimising dwell time; Maximising your clients’ safety and welfare; Assistance in navigating the new airport environment, including health checks; and Ensuring compliance with public health regulations at airports.

When next arranging travel for clients, consider booking an airport concierge agent to walk them through every step of their airport journey, said Ijasanmi.

