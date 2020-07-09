Viral video: Abe wants Amaechi’s supporters arrested

The immediate past senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Magnus Ngei Abe, has urged security agencies to arrest the supporters of Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, for threatening to burn down Rivers in a viral video.

Abe in a statement said that Nigeria cannot indefinitely tolerate lawlessness, rascality and impunity, as the greatness of any nation corresponds with the hard work and sacrifice of its citizens. He said those behind the June 21, 2020 threat to unleash violence and destroy the state, “deserve to be arrested, noting, however, that to date no security agency has issued any public response to this open challenge to the sovereignty of our country, and the independence of our most revered institutions”.

The senator said: “These are trying times for our party, particularly in Rivers State, anyone with a contrary opinion is being labeled as an agent of the PDP, and yet every action of the APC leader, including this sponsored threats of needless violence, and our refusal to punish those who openly defy the law are the actions that set our party against Rivers people and promote the interest of the PDP.

“Those promoting hatred and violence in our society should be punished, the security agencies must be allowed to carry out their responsibilities to our nation without let or hindrance. We should not just lead, we must lead by example. “About the 21st day of June, 2020, Nigerians woke up to a bizarre video of some young men, not just beating war drums, but threatening to burn down Rivers State, destroy all federal agencies, and burn down all multinational oil companies in Rivers State. “They threatened my life and that of Hon. Igo Aguma, chairman of the APC in Rivers State.

They denigrated and abused the judges of the Rivers State judiciary, describing them as “Nyesom Wike’s private company”, and openly intimidated and overawed the judiciary. “They called the President and Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, by name and warned him that he would not be able to intervene in the mayhem they would unleash on the nation.

“They ended by saying and I quote; “Whoever will sympathise with anybody should start now, President Muhammadu Buhari should talk to the Chief of Army Staff now, should talk to the Inspector-General of Police now, should talk to DSS now, should talk to the Chief Justice of the Federation now, to caution the Rivers State judiciary now that it has not happened, because if it happens we will destroy everything in Rivers State.

