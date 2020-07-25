Viral video: Oyo commissioner, NYSC condemn dehumanisation of ex-corps member

Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede, has condemned the act of some security operatives who molested an ex-corps member and a graduate of the University of Ibadan who was found in the residence of an alleged criminal in Ibadan. Just as Fakorede described the action as a grossly unacceptable one, the State Coordinator, NYSC, Oyo State, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, deplored the act as an act of brutality against youth, noting that the action suggested a sinister motive. While calling on the authorities of the Nigerian Police to bring the perpetrators of this act to book, Fakorede, Chairman of rhe NYSC Governing Board wrote that: “On Wednesday, my attention was drawn to a viral video of an ex-corps member named Towobola arrested by the security operatives in the residence of a suspected armed robber/ kidnapper in the city of Ibadan.

“The video which has attracted strong indignation from the general public admits the fact that this action of the law enforcement agents is grossly unacceptable and should be condemned in its entirety. “As the Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports and the Chairman, NYSC Governing Board in the State I lent my voice to the condemnation of this barbaric act by the enforcement agents.

Like this: Like Loading...