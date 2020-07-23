Viral video: Police investigate sexual harassment of female suspect

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has commenced an investigation into a video trending on social media showing a policeman interrogating a female suspect and asking her inappropriate questions of a sexual nature.

According to a series of tweets on Wednesday, the Inspector General of Police ordered discreet investigations into the circumstances surrounding the dehumanizing treatment meted out to the female citizen in the viral video.

The tweet thread further reads: “The IGP, while condemning the act, has directed the commencement of comprehensive investigations aimed at unraveling the true identity of the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to justice.

“Members of the public are hereby assured that any member of the Force found culpable in the incident will be made to face appropriate sanctions.”

In the video, one could hear the officer interrogating a young lady named Towobola, following a raid at the apartment of an alleged kidnapper.

According to the officer, who spoke in Yoruba, the young lady was to answer for how she got to know the kidnapper who she claimed to have met only recently.

After whisking the kidnap suspect away, the officers placed Towobola in handcuffs and went on to harass her verbally for ‘sleeping with a criminal’.

The interrogation degenerated into very lewd seeming dialogues, with questions ranging from if the suspect is a virgin to how many people she had slept with.

The video went viral after it surfaced online with many calling for the dismissal of the officers, arguing that their conducts were unprofessional

