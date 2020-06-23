Virgin Atlantic resumes London-Lagos flight August 24

M

ega carrier, Virgin Atlantic, has concluded plans to resume flight operations to Lagos from August 24, 2020.

This is coming as many countries across the globe are easing restrictions on air travel.

The airline, which plans to resume flight services to Lagos in August, said it would deploy its newly acquired A350 plane on the Nigerian route it shares with British Airways on 21 weekly frequencies to Lagos and Abuja.

Although, Nigeria is yet to lift restriction on air travel, there are indications that the Federal Government would lift international travel restrictions on or before August as many countries in Europe, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and others are currently doing.

Emirates, Air France, Lufthansa, Qantas, Turkish and many others are already conducting long haul flights to countries that lifted airspace restrictions.

The airline has equally concluded plans to return to 17 additional destinations across the network, including Tel Aviv, Miami, San Francisco and Barbados from August 2020.

Commercial Officer, Virgin Atlantic, Juha Jarvinen said: “We are also delighted to announce that when we return to Lagos, we will be doing so on our new A350-1000 aircraft which is packed with innovation, thoughtful features, and unmistakable Virgin Atlantic flair. From our new enhanced social space to extra storage, and our latest entertainment system, there’s so much to look forward to.”

“As countries around the world begin to relax travel restrictions… from 20th July, we will resume services to New York, Los Angeles and Hong Kong. Then from 1st August onwards, we will resume passenger flying to 17 additional destinations around the world, including Lagos, Tel Aviv, Atlanta, Mumbai and Las Vegas.”

