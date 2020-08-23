Virgin Atlantic returns to Lagos Sept.10 with new A350-1000

After a five-month hiatus, Virgin Atlantic will be welcoming travellers back on-board as it makes a return back to Lagos on September 10. A statement from the carrier said to ensure the health and safety of customers and crew, Virgin Atlantic is implementing additional measures to offer peace of mind in the airport and when taking to the skies.

These include enhanced and thorough cleaning practices at check-in, boarding gates and onboard including the use of electrostatic spraying of high-grade disinfectant in all cabins and lavatories before every flight, ensuring no surface is left untouched.

Safe distancing will also be adhered to wherever possible, and mask wearing will be required throughout the journey. All customers will be provided with a personal Health Pack for their health and safety, which will contain three medical grade face masks to be worn on-board, surface wipes and hand gel.

“We are also delighted to announce that when we return to Lagos we will be doing so on our new A350-1000 aircraft which is packed with innovation, thoughtful features, and unmistakable Virgin Atlantic flair.

From our new enhanced social space to extra storage, and our latest entertainment system, there’s so much to look forward to,” the airline said. Justin Bell, Commercial Manager, Virgin Atlantic commented: “We are delighted to be able to re-launch flights between Lagos and London Heathrow, showcasing our brand new A350-1000 aircraft.

We will always ensure that health and safety remain our number one priority, whilst keeping our signature Virgin spirit and our teams have been working tirelessly to implement new measures and evolve our customer experience.

We are looking forward to welcoming customers back on-board, taking them to the skies safely and in true Virgin Atlantic style.

“The health and wellbeing of our customers and crew is at the centre of all our operations and that includes social distancing at the airport and on-board wherever possible, meticulous cleaning of the aircraft and individual Health Packs for all customers, containing medical grade face masks, hand sanitizer and surface wipes

Like this: Like Loading...