Virginity Saga: Opeyemi Falegan Reveals Plan To Marry Destiny Etiko

Following the recent revelation by Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko that she’s still a virgin when asked about her body count, the movie star has been receiving proposals from men who are interested in marrying a virgin.



Nkechi Blessing’s ex-politician boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan has joined the list of her suitors, shooting his shot at her.

Taking to the comment section of Daddy Freeze’s post, he stated that he believes Destiny Etiko is a virgin and would love to marry her.

He went on to explain how he has been observing the beautiful actress who has one of the best shapes in Nollywood and is an outspoken and well-educated lady, which is all he needs in his woman



Unlike his ex-fiancee Nkechi Blessing, he stated that it would be reasonable that he married morality, goodness, cleanness, freshness, and all, which are the attributes of Destiny Etiko

He also stated Daddy Freeze would make a perfect church minister, envisioning their dream wedding.



He also addresses those who think she would be unfit to be Ekiti’s first lady since he is contesting for election, he reminded them that he had a purpose before anyone had an option.

“Destiny Etiko said she is a virgin. I kinda believe her. If truly she is a virgin I will like to marry her, moreover, she has the best shape in Nollywood and is quite outspoken and well-educated (my type).

Omodaa daa, but only if she is a virgin. It will be reasonable to at least marry morality, lack of corruption, goodness, cleanness, clarity, freshness, lack of pollution, and untaintedness.

”Daddy Freeze would make a perfect officiating church minister lol.

“But before I think she is lying or can’t fit into Ekiti First Lady.

Remember, I had a purpose before anyone had an opinion”