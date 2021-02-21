News

Virtual learning: BAF, Coca-Cola to train underserved schools

Posted on

Bunni Adedayo Foundation (BAF) in collaboration with Coca-Cola Foundation has unveiled intensive virtual learning training and empowerment for teachers and pupils in Lagos.

 

At a press briefing recently, the training which is called Tech-Relevant Teacher project, 200 schools, 500 teachers situated at the creeks and under-privileged communities will be trained in virtual learning skills, tools and technology.

 

The Programme Director of the non-profit organisation, BAF explained that COVID- 19 pandemic brought with it numerous disruptions to our way of life, changing the world as we knew it.

 

While businesses and communities are heavily impacted, the educational sector has also suffered significantly, the most important of which is the impact on child education, and this is where Tech-Relevant Teacher Project is meant to bridge the gap for schools which do not have the means.

 

According to the Head of Public Affairs, Communication and sustainability, Coca-Cola Company, Amaka Onyemelukwe, who also represents the Coca-Cola Foundation, sponsors of the Tech-Relevant Teacher project, stated that the project is basically on how to build the teachers’ capabilities to be able to impact virtual learning which is now the order of the day.

 

The project is also geared towards empowering the school to have relevant content virtually for their students and teachers to lash on to.

 

“We want to help the schools, both teachers and pupils so that they can combine both virtual and physical learning. Because we have seen that this where the world is going, he said.

