Virtual learning: NCC to increase collaboration with varsities

There were indications that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) was working to increase collaboration with Universities across the country to build knowledge based economy, including virtual learning for students.

This was disclosed recently when Board of Commissioners of NCC, led by its chairman, Prof. Adeolu Akande, visited the Bayero University Kano(BUK). Akande acknowledged that the higher institutions of learning were very vital to producing the knowledge base needed to support the growth of the telecoms sector.

“The NCC is superintending a sector that is knowledge- driven. In the absence of the citadels of learning, one could only imagine what would have become of the communications industry”, Akande noted.

In his remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said that his team in the commission was making efforts to upscale the standard of telecommunications services in the country, though efficient service delivery. Danbatta noted that beside improving telecommunications services, his team was also working to make NCC a better public agency.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the BUK, Prof. Abbas Sagir, con firmed that his school had received several digital tools to enhance the institution’s virtual learning.

He disclosed that BUK had, “received many donations of computers, iPads and other interventions such as professorial endowments from NCC, all of which, he said, have had positive impacts on the university’s academic programmes”

