Visa, Access Bank launch debit card for SMEs

Visa, the world leader in digital payments has partnered with Access Bank Plc to introduce a Business Debit Card targeted at SMEs in Nigeria. According to Visa, this will create efficiency and transparency in SMEs’ expense management by preventing mismanagement, associated with handling cash. Designed to improve SMEs, the business card comes with a higher spending limit which is in line with the spending patterns of small businesses.

“It will also provide these SMEs with access to discounts on logistic services and digital payment acceptance services. Discounts on Twitter Ads, Shopify, Microsoft Office 365, DocuSign, Regus office space, Udemy, and Dropbox will further be made available to these SMEs as well as more offers,” the company stated Access Bank is also offering free Google Ad Credits for the first set of small business entrepreneurs to sign up for the business card. Speaking about the initiative, Vice President, Visa West Africa, Kemi Okusanya, affirmed Visa’s role as a payment enabler and its continued efforts towards SMEs.

“At Visa, we remain committed to championing, empowering, and equipping small businesses with the requisite tools necessary for growth. Over the past months, we have provided support to help SMEs transition online through our Where You Shop Matters initiative and we are happy to further provide them with digital payment solutions for easy and secure online transactions. “Additionally, we have collaborated with Google to provide free access to digital selling and marketing training to all SMEs,” she said. Also speaking, Robert Giles, Group Head, Product Insights and Capabilities, Access Bank, said: “We recognise the huge role SME’s play in driving economic growth and, as the largest source of employment, contributing to social progress and stronger communities.

“We are pleased to have partnered with Visa to create this leading solution to help SMEs plan, budget and track spending as well as access services to aid business growth in an increasingly digital marketplace. “We encourage SME’s to walk into any of our branches and walk out with the new Business Card in a couple of minutes to start enjoying the benefits instantly.”

