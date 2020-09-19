Visa ban: Clark asks US, UK, EU to name election riggers

Former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday charged the United States, United Kingdom and European Union, to name those persons who perpetrated electoral malpractices during the 2019 general elections and subsequent off-season elections in Nigeria. The demand came just as the Centre for Transparency and Advocacy (CTA) has raised concerns over some indications that violence, vote buying and other forms of electoral malpractices might resurface in today’s governorship election in Edo State. Clark, who was reacting to the recent visa restrictions placed on some prominent Nigerians by the government of the United States over their purported roles in the said elections, said visa restriction was not enough to discourage election rigging and other antidemocratic acts in the country.

The UK had also renewed its determination not just to issue visa restrictions but to seize the assets of such persons in the UK. The elder statesman hailed the actions so far taken by the US and UK but argued that exposing the identities of these people through naming and shaming will go a long way in driving the message home in Nigerians. He said if the names of these Nigerians were published, such persons will be ashamed to parade themselves in future elections.

He added: “This is why I join other Nigerians in requesting these foreign nations to go a step further by naming the offenders. These foreign nations have nothing to lose or to be afraid of as majority of Nigerians are eager and want their names to be published. “If after 60 years of independence, our elections cannot be free and fair and even the primaries under the political parties are not free and fair, then we have nothing to be proud of at this time. I do not want to be among Nigerians who call black, white and call black, white.”

Clark said that going by the high level of violence, arson, shootings and killings witnessed in the last gubernatorial election in Kogi State, it was obvious to most Nigerians including election observers that the elections were not free and fair. He said: “Nigerians have not forgotten how a housewife and mother was burnt alive in her house. The people of Kogi State seem to have forgotten the roles played by security agencies which was anything but satisfactory.

Like this: Like Loading...