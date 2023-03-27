2023 Elections News

Visa Ban: Fani-Kayode Replies UK Govt, Says I Can’t Be Intimidated

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde

Following the visa ban threat by the United Kingdom government, the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has said that he can’t be intimidated by a “veiled threat of a visa ban.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones faulted the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain over his inciteful comment during the just concluded general election.

Llewellyn-Jones stated this while speaking in an interview with Nigeria Info FM on Sunday and he further revealed that 10 people were already on its visa ban watchlist.

According to him, those on the list were people who allegedly undermined democracy in Nigeria.

Reacting to the development via his verified Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets said he would not accept being told how he would talk or address issues pertaining to Nigeria in Nigeria by a ‘British civil servant”.

The former minister said he would not accept lessons on decency from a foreigner.

He wrote, “Nigeria stopped being a British colony 63 years ago, and we need no lessons from him on how to run our affairs or conduct our politics.

“I wonder who the hell he thinks he is. I am not one of those Nigerians that bows, shakes, shivers, and trembles before the British or indeed any other foreigner. And unlike most, I do not need any validation or endorsement from him or his ilk and neither can I be intimidated by his veiled threat of a visa ban. Frankly, I could not care less.

“Neither will we accept lessons in decency, etiquette, what to say, or how to speak from a British civil servant. I advise this Englander to respect himself and remain a silent observer when it comes to the politics of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As a nation, we are not a poodle of the British and we came of age 63 years ago.”

