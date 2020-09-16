News

Visa ban: Include family members, assets, PDP tells U.S.

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday asked the United States (U.S.) to include family members and assets of people involved in undermining Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections in nigeria in the visa ban imposed on some politicians.

The party, which commended the U.S. government for taken such action, also called on the European Union (EU), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, to impose similar sanctions on Nigeria’s electoral violators. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said an extension of the ban to the family members and the confiscation of their assets would serve as deterrent to others who might want to commit such act in future elections.

“This visa ban, if applied across the globe, would be a final warning to the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as compromised security and INEC officials being used by the APC to perpetrate electoral violence and manipulations,” the statement said. The party added that the visa ban should act as cautionary measures for those who might want to perpetrate violence and rig the Edo and Ondo governorship elections. PDP stated that the position of the U.S. Department of State was a confirmation that the 2019 general elections, the November 2019 Kogi governorship election, as well as other elections under the Buhari regime, were rigged.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bauchi sets up committee to check herders, farmers’ clashes

Posted on Author Ali Garba

Bsuchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has vowed that his administration would not be turned into a sanctuary for crimes and criminality, as the case in some North-West geo-political zone of the country. He said discrepancies in land allocation and usurpation of passage on land for Fulani herdsmen had been the monster bedeviling Nigerians’ common heritage […]
News

Kwara: Commissioner debunks alleged diversion of N300m LG fund

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Commissioner for Special Duties, Hajia Aisha Ahman Pategi, has debunked the allegation that the sum of N300 million belonging to the 16 local government areas of the state has been misappropriated.   In the same vein, the commissioner said the news making the round that she and the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Florence […]
News

Dispute over a mineral-rich land

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

The two communities have had their eyes fixed on the land since 1962 when it was discovered that the piece of land is rich in minerals, especially oil. Since then, they have been on each other’s throat, trying to exercise control over the land. Now, the story has developed an internal dimension as OKEY MADUFORO […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: