Visa ban: Include family members, assets, PDP tells U.S.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday asked the United States (U.S.) to include family members and assets of people involved in undermining Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections in nigeria in the visa ban imposed on some politicians.

The party, which commended the U.S. government for taken such action, also called on the European Union (EU), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, to impose similar sanctions on Nigeria’s electoral violators. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said an extension of the ban to the family members and the confiscation of their assets would serve as deterrent to others who might want to commit such act in future elections.

“This visa ban, if applied across the globe, would be a final warning to the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as compromised security and INEC officials being used by the APC to perpetrate electoral violence and manipulations,” the statement said. The party added that the visa ban should act as cautionary measures for those who might want to perpetrate violence and rig the Edo and Ondo governorship elections. PDP stated that the position of the U.S. Department of State was a confirmation that the 2019 general elections, the November 2019 Kogi governorship election, as well as other elections under the Buhari regime, were rigged.

