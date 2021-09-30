Visa expands ‘She’s Next’ initiative in Africa

Digital payment company, Visa, has announced the expansion of its global ‘She’s Next’ initiative to empower women entrepreneurs on the continent, bringing practical insights and valuable tools needed to grow and advance their businesses.

The initiative comprises a series of programmes giving women entrepreneurs access to insights via research and engagement with small businesses, private and public sector communities and educational resources. She’s Next, empowered by Visa, will also bring networking opportunities in partnership with She Leads Africa; a community of over 700,000 women entrepreneurs, and lastly financial support and solutions to enable digital capability.

To coincide with the launch, Visa has unveiled new research titled “Understanding Women- Owned SMEs,” which explores the role of technologies including digital payments in enabling the business success of female entrepreneurs in South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria. The research highlights the top business challenges experienced by women entrepreneurs in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, the impact of Covid-19 on these businesses, and how digital payments have accelerated business growth in over 80 per cent of the businesses surveyed. Senior Vice President & Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at Visa, Aida Diarra, noted that “according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, sub- Saharan Africa has the highest percentage of women entrepreneurs in the world, with 26 per cent starting and managing a business on the continent in the last year.

We aim to encourage and enable even more participation of women in driving the economy, through our She’s Next initiative.” “Our research shows that female-led businesses face unique challenges throughout their entrepreneurial journey, and we are committed to helping these business owners across Africa to identify growth opportunities,” she added. As one of the largest electronic payment networks in the world, Visa provides products, services, and programmes that go beyond payment tools to deliver the value of Visa’s network by helping small businesses to be more competitive today and in the future.

