Visa, GIG Logistics partner to enhance eCommerce

Visa has announced a partnership with a logistics provider, GIG Logistics (GIGL), to introduce a special eCommerce tariff for small businesses in Nigeria. The collaboration allows merchants who have signed up on the Visa Small Business Hub access to a discounted tariff plan for their logistics needs with the foremost logistics provider. According to the company, SMEs who wish to enjoy these benefits will be redirected to the GIGL Merchant Portal Page when they visit the Small Business Hub on the Visa Nigeria website.

“Additionally, business owners can also access up to 25 per cent discounts on all GIGL tariffs when they fund their wallets with a Visa business or corporate card via the GIGGo App or the GIGL website,” it added. Speaking about the partnership, Vice President, Visa West Africa, Kemi Okusanya, affirmed Visa’s role as a payment enabler and its continued efforts in supporting the recovery and sustainable growth of SMEs. She said: “Visa has continuously shown its support in the recovery of African economies, through strategic partnerships to help reposition small businesses for improved growth and recovery. Our partnership with GIGL seeks to further provide a platform for business owners to enjoy discounted offers to better serve the everyday consumer.”

Merchant Support and Growth Manager, GIG Logistics, Mosun Suleiman, on her part, said: “Powering decentralised commerce and providing adequate support for SMEs through initiatives and strategic partnerships are integral parts of our business culture and we are committed to building practical solutions that simplify logistics by providing timely, cost-efficient and effective deliveries while returning best value to all stakeholders.”

