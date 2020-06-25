Visa launches new initiative to support SMEs

Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, has launched a new “Where You Shop Matters’ initiative that aims to champion and enable entrepreneurs in Nigeria while encouraging consumers to support small businesses.

According to a statement from the company, ‘Where You Shop Matters’ will help support small businesses through the Visa Small Business Hub, a merchant platform providing tools and information on how to start, run and grow small businesses.

The platform will also feature leading merchants who embody the passion and entrepreneurship of small businesses across Nigeria.

The initiative was launched as Visa published its COVID-19 Impact Tracker highlighting the recent effect the novel coronavirus pandemic has had on commerce for consumers and small merchants in Nigeria.

The findings of the report highlight increased anxiety with consumers staying away from all but essential retail.

According to the report, 68 per cent of consumers polled reported going grocery shopping less often, while 67 per cent reported taking public transportation less often.

“The impact of the pandemic still hasn’t dampened the resolve of the Nigerian consumer however as respondents believe that it will take about 6 months for the business environment to return to normalcy.

“During the pandemic, many consumers in Nigeria have started shopping online for the first time for essentials. 71 per cent of consumers surveyed say that COVID-19 has led to their first online grocery purchase, while 69 per cent have made their first online purchase from pharmacies. Overall, the report points to a shift towards online commerce, with cash transactions being replaced by digital payments,” Visa stated in the report.

Commenting on the report’s findings Vice President, Visa West Africa, Kemi Okusanya, said: “The pandemic is impacting business everywhere. The findings of the COVID-19 CEMEA Impact Tracker suggest shoppers have changed how they shop and this is already having a major impact on how merchants do business.

“As consumers adapt to the current restrictions, many have changed how they shop and turned to online outlets for their shopping. These changes present challenges but also enormous opportunities for all merchants, including small businesses.”

