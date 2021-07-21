Business

Visa, lender partner for facial recognition payment solution

VTB Bank, a Russian bank, has partnered with Visa to launch a facial recognition payment solution. According to a press release, Vision, a contactless technology provider, is offering its O.Vision facial recognition app, which customers can link to their payment cards for contactless purchases. The statement said that the companies are currently piloting the service for the KiO Kitchen network of shops in Russia, adding that all of the shops have terminals with cameras that customers can look into to pay. It stated that O.Vision uses a biometric registration database of over one million people to ensure accuracy.

“The pilot with O.Vision will allow us to test the facial recognition technology for payment and evaluate the maturity, accuracy and speed of recognition algorithms that ensure the security of payments,” Sergey Bezbogov, head of the department of management and coordination of technological changes, VTB Bank, said in the release.

“The solution has a built-in anti-spoofing system, which avoids the possibility of identity substitution when paying by facial biometrics. The identification algorithm analyses many parameters and minimises the probability of false admission,” he added.

