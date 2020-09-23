Visa partners She to empower female entrepreneurs

Visa has announced its partnership with She Leads Africa, a leading platform that connects female entrepreneurs with the right information and tools that they need to create thriving businesses in their communities.

The partnership, according to Visa in a statement, forms part of Visa’s ‘Where you Shop Matters’ initiative, which was launched in June. It is an initiative that aims to champion and enable entrepreneurs across Africa while encouraging consumers to support small businesses by shopping local.

Women are the backbone of African economies, and according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor Women’s Entrepreneurship Report 2018/2019, the highest rates the total entrepreneurial activity for women are found in Sub- Saharan Africa (21.8 per cent).

Although women are involved in entrepreneurial activity, women in sub-Saharan Africa tend to face a much higher likelihood of business discontinuance than men.

“Through the She Leads Africa Spotlight series, Visa will provide a platform for successful female entrepreneurs, with incredible stories, who will share their business journeys, especially by transitioning to digital channels, in a bid to inspire and help upcoming entrepreneurs spread across Africa.

“The partnership also includes a This is how I did it series which features digital marketing experts that will provide women with the tools to advance their digital businesses.

“Visa’s initiative is helping to support small businesses through the Visa Small Business Hub, a merchant platform providing tools and information on how to start, run and grow small businesses.

