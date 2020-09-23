Business

Visa partners She to empower female entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

 

Visa has announced its partnership with She Leads Africa, a leading platform that connects female entrepreneurs with the right information and tools that they need to create thriving businesses in their communities.

 

The partnership, according to Visa in a statement, forms part of Visa’s ‘Where you Shop Matters’ initiative, which was launched in June. It is an initiative that aims to champion and enable entrepreneurs across Africa while encouraging consumers to support small businesses by shopping local.

 

Women are the backbone of African economies, and according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor Women’s Entrepreneurship Report 2018/2019, the highest rates the total entrepreneurial activity for women are found in Sub- Saharan Africa (21.8 per cent).

 

Although women are involved in entrepreneurial activity, women in sub-Saharan Africa tend to face a much higher likelihood of business discontinuance than men.

 

“Through the She Leads Africa Spotlight series, Visa will provide a platform for successful female entrepreneurs, with incredible stories, who will share their business journeys, especially by transitioning to digital channels, in a bid to inspire and help upcoming entrepreneurs spread across Africa.

 

“The partnership also includes a This is how I did it series which features digital marketing experts that will provide women with the tools to advance their digital businesses.

 

“Visa’s initiative is helping to support small businesses through the Visa Small Business Hub, a merchant platform providing tools and information on how to start, run and grow small businesses.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

CBN’s directive: Maize farmers strengthen pact with poultry operators

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s directive to foreign exchange (forex) dealers to stop processing ‘Form M’ for importation of maize, the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) is set to sign pact with the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) to boost maize cultivation for poultry feeds. In a memo made available to New Telegraph by […]
Business

Maize import: Forex restriction may weaken naira on parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s decision to add maize/corn imports to its foreign exchange exclusion list is likely to lead to a further weakening of the naira on the parallel market, analysts have said. In a circular to deposit money banks (DMBs) posted on its website last Monday, the apex bank directed the lenders […]
Business

Boko Haram: Cameroon bans cereal exports to Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cameroon has blocked cereals exports, including millet and corn, to Nigeria as a food security measure after a production drop. Authorities blamed the decrease in food production on its northern border on the threat from Boko Haram terrorists. Damian Kinkoh of the food control unit of Cameroon’s Trade Ministry says about 6,000 metric tons […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: