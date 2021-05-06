Business

Visa pledges to reach net-zero emissions by 2040

A leading global payments technology company, Visa, has announced a new global commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2040. This came as the company disclosed that it achieved carbon neutrality across its operations in 2020. Visa also outlined plans to become a climate-positive company through new partnerships and expanded initiatives to support sustainable commerce and the transition to a low-carbon economy beyond the company’s footprint. “Visa is committed to creating a more sustainable future,” said Chairman and CEO of Visa, Al Kelly.

“Our new net-zero commitment and enhanced efforts across our network in support of sustainable initiatives are immediate ways we will achieve our goals to help build a better future for our planet.” As part of the commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2040, Visa said it is now a new signatory of The Climate Pledge, an initiative co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism, as well as a new member of the Climate Business Network, a World Wildlife Fund (WWF) initiative to accelerate action toward a net-zero future. Visa’s net-zero commitment is aligned with emerging global standards and definitions and will include efforts with suppliers to abate a significant portion of the greenhouse gas footprint of the company’s purchased goods and services.

The company said it has also committed to set sciencebased targets through the Science Based Target initiative at the 1.5 degree Celsius ambition level. These new commitments join Visa’s existing sustainability leadership, including its transition to 100 percent renewable electricity usage in 2020.

