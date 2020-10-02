Visionless leaders, cause of Nigeria’s woes – ACF

Apex Northern sociocultural organization, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has lampooned Nigerian leaders as behind the slow pace of development in the country. “Nigeria should have achieved greater heights. We are a nation blessed with unlimited resources from God.

Our greatest undoing is poor, visionless leadership which has failed to take advantage of these God-given gifts to build a virile, progressive nation,” ACF said in its 60th Independence Anniversary message to Nigerians.

The message, signed by ACF National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, said “Nigerian leaders have consistently remained mediocre, refusing to build even on the modest achievements of the First Republic leaders.” ACF also noted that things are so bad that even the Nigerian Army that hitherto fought to keep the country as one had “become a shadow of itself, overwhelmed by a rag tag army.” The forum tasked the present crop of leaders to come out with policies that will make the country a better place for Nigerians and even the black race.

Yawe said: “The ACF notes that given our resources, both material and human, Nigeria should have achieved greater heights. “The country has since independence been mired in short sighted, mind boggling corruption that has shocked her citizens and the world. “Nigerian leaders have consistently remained mediocre, refusing to build even on the modest achievements of the First Republic leaders.

“The Nigerian military which fought heroically to keep the country one has become a shadow of itself, overwhelmed by a rag tag army. “As Nigeria turns 60, the ACF advises her leaders and elites to turn a new leaf and avoid the pitfalls of the past that have hindered our march to progress, unity and prosperity. “Our leaders must come up with imaginative policies that will make the black race proud of Nigeria as the biggest black nation on earth. “We must strive to shake off the image of marvellous scammers that is conjured up in the minds of many whenever it is announced that a Nigerian is around all over the world.”

