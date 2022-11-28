‘Visit PHCs to get free healthcare services’- Niger Gov’s wife tells pregnant women 

As part of efforts to restate government’s commitment in strengthening the process in reduction in child and maternal mortality, the wife of the Niger State Governor, Dr. Amina Sani Bello has called on all pregnant women to visit Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) across the state to get free services.

Dr. Amina assured at the flag off ceremony of the Year 2022 Second round Maternal New born and Child Health Week/Measles Vaccination Campaign and formal Commissioning of PHC, Bosso low-cost in Minna, assuring that the strengthening of routine services like immunization and antenatal care will be sustained.

According to her: “I urge all women to visit PHCs to enjoy facilities which include distribution of insecticide, treated mosquito nets to pregnant women registering for the first time.

“The prevention of mother to child transmission of HIV, routine immunization and supplemental measles vaccination will all be offered to our women and children free of charge.

“During the week all pregnant women are advised to visit the focal primary health centres in their wards to access these packages.”

