Visiting the dentist could prevent arthritis – Study

Researchers from Rice University, a private research institution in Houston, Texas, United States, said that regular visits to the dentist may help to prevent rheumatoid arthritis (RA) by boosting periodontal health. Findings of the recent study, which has found a link between oral bacteria and RA, are published in ‘Science Translational Medicine’. Previous research has similarly established an association between oral infection and systemic disease. In addition, evi-dence shows that people at risk for RA may also be at risk of developing periodontitis and vice versa. Periodontal health refers to the health periodontium, the specialised tissues that surround and support the teeth including the gums, connective tissues and alveolar bone. According to Study Finds, Vicky Yao, an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science at Rice, discovered traces of bacteria associated with periodontal disease in samples from patients with RA, reported the ‘Newsmaxhealth’.

UK warns of plot to install Russia ally in Ukraine

  The UK has accused President Putin of plotting to install a pro-Moscow figure to lead Ukraine’s government. The Foreign Office took the unusual step of naming former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev as a potential Kremlin candidate. Russia has moved 100,000 troops near to its border with Ukraine but denies it is planning an invasion, […]
Jehovah’s Witnesses, unsung victims of holocaust –Eroyemi

As the world marked the International Holocaust, on January 27, a symbolic date to commemorate the murderous Nazi which targeted millions for reasons of biology, nationality, or political ideology, Jehovah’s Witnesses have said the event is incomplete without mentioning thousands of them who suffered for their Christian faith during the period. In response to the […]
Omicron: Governors berate UK’s ‘discriminatory stigmatisation’

Governors across the country have said the decision of the United Kingdom to include Nigeria among countries barred from entering the country was discriminatory and arbitrary. Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the umbrella body of Nigerian governors, Kayode Fayemi, stated that only three cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus were detected […]

