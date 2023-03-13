Visiting the dentist could prevent arthritis – Study

Researchers from Rice University, a private research institution in Houston, Texas, United States, said that regular visits to the dentist may help to prevent rheumatoid arthritis (RA) by boosting periodontal health. Findings of the recent study, which has found a link between oral bacteria and RA, are published in ‘Science Translational Medicine’. Previous research has similarly established an association between oral infection and systemic disease. In addition, evi-dence shows that people at risk for RA may also be at risk of developing periodontitis and vice versa. Periodontal health refers to the health periodontium, the specialised tissues that surround and support the teeth including the gums, connective tissues and alveolar bone. According to Study Finds, Vicky Yao, an assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science at Rice, discovered traces of bacteria associated with periodontal disease in samples from patients with RA, reported the ‘Newsmaxhealth’.

Like this: Like Loading...