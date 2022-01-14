Visitors lament high cost of living

It was a brisk business for the citizens of Garoua at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, as they continue to milk visitors in the country for the Africa Cup of Nations in the city. Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau are currently based in the city with journalists and fans finding it hard to cope with the high cost of living there. With the exchange rate standing at N100 to 100CFA, Nigerians especially have been groaning as they continue to pay at exorbitant prices for various things. One of the journalists who spoke with our correspondent, Tobi Adepoju, he said apart from the bad exchange rate, the citizens were also taking advantage of the visitors.

“Imagine a two-bedroom apartment going for as high as 250,000CFA per night and that’s paying N250,000 each day because they realized that we don’t really have options,” he said. “Everyone here want to take advantage of the situation by inflating the prices of their goods, a bottle water cost as high as 500CFA while the bike men are not left out also.

“We actually went out with one of our guides who speaks their language, imagine the bike man was angry with him for negotiating the fare on our behalf because they wanted to collect 1000CFA for a journey of 150CFA?” Garcia Souleyman, a film maker from Trinidad and Tobago but based in London said he just wanted to be diplomatic but surely prices of things have been hiked. According to him, increasing prices of goods at a major competition, just because you have visitors is not fare at all, but apart from that, the people have been warm to the visitors and he is happy to get the job done.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...