Visual artists, music professionals converge for AMIAF’s Art of Afrobeats

About 20 music professionals will join nearly 30 visual artists from Nigeria, other parts of Africa and Europe to celebrate Afrobeat. The gathering is the 2nd edition of ArtMiabo International Art Festival (AMIAF 2023) themed ‘Art of Afrobeats’, holding from tomorrow to Monday, May 1, at Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Listed, in not particular order, for the AMIAF 2023 Art of Afro- beats Award are Benson Idonije, Onyeka Onwenu, Laolu Akins, Clarence Peters, Kenny Ogungbe, Yeni Kuti, Lemi Ghariokwu, Muni Keazor, Ed Keazor, Dayo Oduneye D1 and Weird MC. Others include DJ Abass, Babatunde Banjoko, Chris Okoro, Ayo Animashaun (Hip- Hop TV), Chief Tony Jacob, Akinyemi Johnson (JAJ), Obi Asika and Edi Lawani.

The awardees, according to the organisers have been chosen based on their contributions to the development of the Afrobeats genre. Founder and CEO of AMIAF, Miabo Enyadike, stated that the sec- ond edition of the yearly visual arts festival is still within the focus of pro- moting fine art. She explained that the Art of Afrobeats theme is, how- ever, meant to capture the energies of the music genre. “We cannot deny the fact that Afrobeats is the biggest thing now on the culture scene, not just in Nigeria, but outside the country too,” Enyadike said.

“From the era of Fela Kuti who founded Afrobeat, fine art had been very active, and this is the time to cel- ebrate the synergy between art and Afrobeats music genre.” The street language and expres- sions from which Afrobeats derive its strength naturally exist in fine art, Enyadike noted. “In those colours of painting and texture of sculpture, we see in Afrobeats. In the works of visual artists and exhibiting galler- ies showing at AMIAF 2023, visitors will see the colours and beauty of Afrobeats.”

To be curated by Yusuf Durodola, AMIAF 2023 features nearly 30 artists from different parts of the world. Among the artists with link to Afro- beats, showing in the exhibition are Lemi Ghariokwu and France-based designer, Babatunde Banjoko. Others listed in the Special Appearance segment include Miabo Enyadike, Bolaji Alonge, Funke Ezekhalu (for Visual Arts); Senegalese, Maya and Fran- cois for Dance Workshop; Jikume Bethlehem (Festival official musical artist); and 2’Wyth Gbedupoet, in poetry. “It’s important to note that Afrobeat as founded by Fela also had quite a number of visual works done by behind-the-scene professionals like set designers, costume makers and album designers,” Enyadike stated. “Some of these professionals and others deserve to be recognised more as we all celebrate Afrobeats.” AMIAF is enjoying supports from Piql, Cabal, Multichoice Nigeria, Ebonylife Place, JCDecaux, and Trans- lucent S.I. Communication.

The organisers further stated that AMIAF 2023 is also investing into the energies of the future. The event’s AMIAF Slot 2023, a talent space for young artists between age 25-35 is showcasing 12 shortlist finalists from 100 entries. Paul Ogunlesi, Oladele Ogbeyemi, Kakulu Ehime, Ganiyat Oriyomi, Faith Michael, Adeniyi Ad- ewole, Daniel Oruwhone, Azeez Salami, Adedamola Adeyemo, Alu Ko- foworola, Atiye Afolabi and Popoola Nurudeen are the 12 finalists. “Each AMIAF Slot 2023 finalist will be giv- en individual exhibition space at no cost to feature their ‘artofafrobeats’ artworks in the Artmiabo Interna- tional Art Festival, starting on April 27- May 1 2023 at Ebonylife Place Vic- toria Island, Lagos Nigeria,” Enyadike stated.