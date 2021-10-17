News

Visually impaired in Bayelsa appeal for govt scholarship

Posted on Author Pauline Oniyibe Yenag oa Comment(0)

Visually impaired people under the association of the Blind Bayelsa Chapter have appealed to the state government to grant her members a scholarship to  assist them educationally.

 

Marking the day of the virtually impaired at the weekend in Yenagoa, the association chairman, Avula Alegiraru appealed to the state government to assist them with white cane which cost about N25, 000 each as he said most of them have master’s degrees.

 

He called on drivers, passersby that when they see the blind raise the white cane that means they need help from them or they want to cross the road. Alegiraru, said the white cane law stated that a driver will come to a complete stop when a blind pedestrian wants to cross the road. He said: “The blind need empathy not sympathy.

 

They need to be encouraged. Government should assist us. He commended those NGOs that contributed for the celebration of the day of the blind as he promised that they have a lot to contribute to the society.

 

Responding, the permanent secretary, ministry of women children affairs, empowerment and social development, Ayi Helen assured that the state and the people have them in their heart, they don’t discriminate against anyone. She said with the white cane celebration the people and drivers will now know the importance of the white cane

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Lagos trains of 8,000 final year students in entrepreneurship, others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Worried by the growing rate of unemployment among youths, especially graduates of the various institutions in the country, the Lagos State government has commenced its youths empowerment programme that is targeted at final year students and those in penultimate classes in all higher institutions in the state. New Telegraph gathered that at present, more than […]
News Top Stories

Presidency: Nigeria’s economy outperforms projections

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says no cause for alarm on NBS’ GDP report The Presidency, yesterday, said that despite the observed contraction in Nigeria’s economy during the second quarter of 2020 and the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, it remained on track and has outperformed earlier projections by most domestic and international analysts. Special Adviser to the President on […]
News

Nasarawa gov presents revised N72.9bn 2020 budget to state Assembly

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA

  Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday presented a revised 2020 budget of N62.96 billion to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval due to the effects of coronavirus on the economy.   Speaker of the House, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced this after Hon. Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North), Majority Leader of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica