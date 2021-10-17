Visually impaired in Bayelsa appeal for govt scholarship

Visually impaired people under the association of the Blind Bayelsa Chapter have appealed to the state government to grant her members a scholarship to assist them educationally.

Marking the day of the virtually impaired at the weekend in Yenagoa, the association chairman, Avula Alegiraru appealed to the state government to assist them with white cane which cost about N25, 000 each as he said most of them have master’s degrees.

He called on drivers, passersby that when they see the blind raise the white cane that means they need help from them or they want to cross the road. Alegiraru, said the white cane law stated that a driver will come to a complete stop when a blind pedestrian wants to cross the road. He said: “The blind need empathy not sympathy.

They need to be encouraged. Government should assist us. He commended those NGOs that contributed for the celebration of the day of the blind as he promised that they have a lot to contribute to the society.

Responding, the permanent secretary, ministry of women children affairs, empowerment and social development, Ayi Helen assured that the state and the people have them in their heart, they don’t discriminate against anyone. She said with the white cane celebration the people and drivers will now know the importance of the white cane

