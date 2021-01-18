News

Vitafoam attributes earning performance to innovation

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has ascribed its current earnings performance, despite the inclement operating environment, to innovation and expansion.

 

The manufacturing firm announced a 5.2 per cent increase in total sales, 8.1 per cent drop in cost of sales while the 11.4 per cent reduction in finance was a reward for internal cost efficiency. Specifically, after taxes, net profit rose by 72 per cent from N2.39 billion to N4.11 billion.

 

Basic earnings per share increased from N1.82 to N3.05 and Net assets per share hit N7.25 in 2020, 54.3 per cent above N4.70 recorded in 2019. On the strength of the company’s performance, the board has recommended a cash dividend of N979.4 million for 2020, 64.5 per cent above N595.4 million paid in 2019. The current dividend translates into 70 kobo per share as against 42 kobo paid in the preceding year.

 

“Innovation is the drive. As a matter of corporate policy, we do continuous improvement on our products. We sell high margin products. We are highly connected with our customers. We know their different needs and as such our products always gain acceptance in the market. Our foams and other products meet specific needs.

 

“Last year, we launched Buy Rights when our research revealed that different weights require different types of foams. We do not just sell to customers, we offer health counseling to advise on the specific foam for individual customers.

 

This has greatly endeared us to our customers. “Vitafoam is not just about only rigid foams. We have strong footing in furniture and other household equipment such as Sandwich Panels, Insulation Board and Spray Foam. Quality product is our second name.

 

Our current performance was not driven by sales due to COVID-19. The margin from this is insignificant and we even donated foams to Lagos State government as our corporate support.

