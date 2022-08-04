Vitafoam hinges strong earnings on innovative products

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, a quoted company on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and leading manufacturer of flexible, reconstituted and rigid foams, has ascribed its sustained profitability over six decades to strategic transition from sleeping to living business, through introduction of innovative products and services. Vitafoam, which prides itself as truly Nigerian, has consistently posted strong earnings with increased shareholder value, despite the inclement operating environment. The company rewarded its shareholders with a N1.9 billion dividend, following its improved performance for the 2021 financial year. The dividend, which translated into N1.50 per share, was approved by the shareholders at the company’s 60th yearly general meeting held in Lagos in March this year.

“Over the years, we have transcended beyond the sleep business to the living business, as we now manufacture semi rigid and rigid polyurethane foam products including furniture, bed and bedding, insulated panels, car oil filter, and molded products that make you experience total comfort. “The next 60 years will be built on our legacies of innovation, integrity and exceptional customer experience, leveraging technology and professionalism to produce quality products and services. our quality and innovative products support quality sleep to enable customers to achieve a great night’s rest, for a better world.

“A journey of 60 years is no easy feat. We appreciate everyone who has supported us at one time or the other in making Vitafoam a household name and a respected brand. Vitafoam’s 60 years anniversary promo is tagged: “Vitafoam 60 for 60 promo; everyone is a winner,” said Taiwo Adeniyi, the Group Managing Director. According to him, Vitafoam is the first foam manufacturing company in Nigeria to partner with a sleep expert in educating Nigerians on quality sleep and healthy living. “We will be celebrating our 60th anniversary in grand style by rewarding our stakeholders and customers for being part of the success story of the brand. There will be donations to orphanage homes, exciting games featuring celebrities and influencers, where participants get to win exciting prizes,” he said.

