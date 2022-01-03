Business

Vitafoam posts N4.4bn profit, dividend up 114%

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Shareholders of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc are expected to approve a robust dividend of N1. 876 billion for the company’s performance in the year ended , September 30, 2020, an increase of 114 per cent over N87, 590 million paid in 2019.

 

The amount, which translates into N1.50 per ordinary share has been proposed by the company’s Board to be laid before the shareholders for endorsement during the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Raddison Blue Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

 

The dividend shall be paid electronically on Friday, March 4, 2022.

 

In its audited financial statement sent to NGX yesterday, the company posted strong earnings in all its performance indicators, despite the tough operating environment in Nigeria. Vitafoam posted a turnover of N32.007 billion in 2020, an increase of 49 per cent above N21. 820 billion in the corresponding period.

 

Profit before tax stood at N6.779 billion as against N4.963 billion, an increase of 37 per cent, while the profit for the year amounted to N4.384 billion compared to N3.456 billion representing 27 per cent increase. “Vitafoam has consistently demonstrated resilience despite the challenges militating against the manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

The company’s current performance is a great improvement over the historical one,” said the Managing Director, Network Capital, Mr Oluropo Dada.

The Group Managing Director, Mr Taiwo Adeniyi, attributed its consistent strong performance to innovative board and management, continuous introduction of multiple products beyond foams and huge investment in Research and Development among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc fmn
Business

FMN to promote food competition with N3m star prize

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), Nigeria’s leading integrated food and agro-allied group and owners of the iconic food brand, ‘Golden Penny,’ has announced the commencement of its social impact campaign to encourage and foster innovation within the food systems in the country. The campaign, which is tagged: “FMN Prize for Innovation,” is designed to […]
Business

AfDB’s IDEV beats 2020 evaluation targets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Independent Development Evaluation (IDEV) function at the African Development Bank (AfDB) delivered a record 20 evaluation products in 2020, exceeding its targets and contributing to learning and accountability on achievement of the Bank’s High-5 strategic priorities, according to its 2020 Annual Report released on 25 May 2021. The IDEV is an independent function tasked […]
Business

Forex: Manufacturers urge CBN to prioritise real sector

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Nigerian manufacturers under the auspices of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have urged the Central Back of Nigeria (CBN) to prioritise foreign exchange (forex) allocation to them. This is to allow the fragile economy witness positive growth following the halt of forex supply to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators. Precisely, the association explained that prompt […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica