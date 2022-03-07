Business

Vitafoam rewards shareholders with N1.9bn dividend

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has rewarded its shareholders with N1.9 billion dividend following its performance in 2021, despite the inclement operating environment. The dividend, which translated into N1.50 per share was promptly approved by the shareholders at the company’s hybrid 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the weekend. Addressing the shareholders at the AGM, Vitafoam”4 Chairman, Dr Bamidele Makanjuola, explained that the company achieved strong performance through flexible financing strategy and excellent customer service. “This impressive performance was driven by improved operational efficiency, excellent customer service, a business friendly funding window and steadfast implementation of our strategic initiatives. “During the financial year, the company facilitated programmes that enhanced the quality and aesthetics of our products, enlarged the customer base, boosted technology investments to spur retail sales, and strengthened our distribution channels. “The success achieved was due to the implementation of a flexible financing strategy aided by the Bank of Industry loan, as well as cost maximisation through internal efficiency gains. “Through the deployment of fresh initiatives to expand our business frontiers, we shall remain innovative and customerfocused while vigorously driving internal efficiencies in all our operations. By so doing, we aim to drive up shareholder value in the interest of all stakeholders, “Makanjuola said. Shareholders commended the company’s brilliant performance. The leader of Independent Shareholders Association, Mr Adebayo Adeleke, said the company had a bright future as all its subsidiaries have become profitable. Corroborating him, the President, Noble Shareholders Solidarity Association, Mr Mathew Akindele, stated that Vitafoam’s policy of attracting people of value to its board could be attributed to its exceptional performance.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria, U.S. used vehicles’ trade hits N575bn

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

As the high import tariff regime aimed at discouraging imports and spurring local assembly failed to achieve its purpose, 500,000 units of used vehicles valued at N575billion ($1.15billion) have been ferried to Nigeria in one year. The amount is 14.37 per cent of the $8billion spent on the importation of used vehicles into the country […]
Business

NGX records N12bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading in equities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, closed negative to upturn previous day’s gain as bears regained grip following the sell-off witnessed on blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 18 gainers and losers apiece to close the trading session on the negative route. Consequently, the All- Share Index […]
Business

SON seizes N600m substandard tyres in 2 states

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe and Taiwo Hassan

Some stuffed substandard tyres valued at N600 million have been confiscated in warehouse in Ogun State by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).   Also, the organisation said that two containers of stuffed imported used tyres were seized in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Director-General of the Organisation, Mallam Farouk Salim, said in Lagos at a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica