Vitafoam rewards shareholders with N1.9bn dividend

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has rewarded its shareholders with N1.9 billion dividend following its performance in 2021, despite the inclement operating environment. The dividend, which translated into N1.50 per share was promptly approved by the shareholders at the company’s hybrid 60th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the weekend. Addressing the shareholders at the AGM, Vitafoam”4 Chairman, Dr Bamidele Makanjuola, explained that the company achieved strong performance through flexible financing strategy and excellent customer service. “This impressive performance was driven by improved operational efficiency, excellent customer service, a business friendly funding window and steadfast implementation of our strategic initiatives. “During the financial year, the company facilitated programmes that enhanced the quality and aesthetics of our products, enlarged the customer base, boosted technology investments to spur retail sales, and strengthened our distribution channels. “The success achieved was due to the implementation of a flexible financing strategy aided by the Bank of Industry loan, as well as cost maximisation through internal efficiency gains. “Through the deployment of fresh initiatives to expand our business frontiers, we shall remain innovative and customerfocused while vigorously driving internal efficiencies in all our operations. By so doing, we aim to drive up shareholder value in the interest of all stakeholders, “Makanjuola said. Shareholders commended the company’s brilliant performance. The leader of Independent Shareholders Association, Mr Adebayo Adeleke, said the company had a bright future as all its subsidiaries have become profitable. Corroborating him, the President, Noble Shareholders Solidarity Association, Mr Mathew Akindele, stated that Vitafoam’s policy of attracting people of value to its board could be attributed to its exceptional performance.
Related Articles
Nigeria, U.S. used vehicles’ trade hits N575bn
As the high import tariff regime aimed at discouraging imports and spurring local assembly failed to achieve its purpose, 500,000 units of used vehicles valued at N575billion ($1.15billion) have been ferried to Nigeria in one year. The amount is 14.37 per cent of the $8billion spent on the importation of used vehicles into the country […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NGX records N12bn loss
Trading in equities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, closed negative to upturn previous day’s gain as bears regained grip following the sell-off witnessed on blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 18 gainers and losers apiece to close the trading session on the negative route. Consequently, the All- Share Index […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
SON seizes N600m substandard tyres in 2 states
Some stuffed substandard tyres valued at N600 million have been confiscated in warehouse in Ogun State by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). Also, the organisation said that two containers of stuffed imported used tyres were seized in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Director-General of the Organisation, Mallam Farouk Salim, said in Lagos at a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)