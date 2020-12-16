Vitafoam’s subsidiary to unveil new product

Vitavisco, a subsidiary of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, has said it is at an advanced stage of adding a new product, polyethylene, to its product offerings.

This is to help reduce the risks associated with maintenance of fragile electronic items and other goods in Nigeria.

According to the company in a statement, polyethylene, a durable, lightweight, resilient and closed-cell material, is often used for protective packaging of goods due to its excellent vibration, dampening and insulation properties.

The company’s General Manager, Mr Joseph Musa, who explained that polyethylene had multipurpose use, including industrial customers, stated that the company would continue to comply with international standards in its product offerings.

“Vitavisco is a pioneer in all the products and solutions currently in the Nigeria market. We recognise that we are in competition with imported brands.

“We promise our existing and potential customers that as a local company with global ambitions, we shall deploy at all times appropriate technology to offer products that meets international quality and safety standards at the right price.

“The product is used by makers of school bags, travel bags and Insulation products for air conditioner drain pipes. It is ideal for use as an expansion, contraction, and isolation joint in swimming pool decks, gutter work, floor slabs, pavement patch repair, sidewalks, driveways, plazas, parking decks, highways, and airports. The product enhances cooling of roofs. It is useful in comfort homes and shopping mauls.

“Similar products by the company targeted at the industrial customers are moulded high resilience foams used for automotive seating such as in motorcycles, tricycles and passenger buses. Others also include moulded high resilience foams for a seat, back and head supports used in office chairs and other upholstered furniture applications,” said Musa.

