vitamin C, zinc can’t reduce COVID-19 symptoms

Researchers have found that Vitamin C and zinc even in high doses, do not help fight off COVID- 19.

These were the results of the trial contained in an editorial published in the ‘JAMA Network Open’ journal. Findings from the trial, which looked at the benefits of the two supplements to people isolating at home with the virus, were so unimpressive that scientists decided to call it off altogether.

While both had proved popular in fighting off other viral colds and flu, they ‘failed to live up to their hype’, the ‘mailonline’ reported.

Three groups of 214 adults recovering from COVID- 19 at home took part in the trial, which saw them being given high doses of Vitamin C, high doses of zinc and both. A fourth group, meanwhile, received fever-reducing medications and were told to rest and hydrate, but did not take any of the supplements.

But scientists found no evidence of a reduction of COVID-19 symptoms in any of the first three groups. Furthermore, high doses actually went on to cause unpleasant side effects for some, including nausea, diarrhoea and stomach cramps.

Previous research had found that as an antioxidant, Vitamin C played a crucial role in supporting the immune system and can shorten colds by 14 per cent in children and eight per cent in adults

