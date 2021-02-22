News Top Stories

vitamin C, zinc can’t reduce COVID-19 symptoms

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers have found that Vitamin C and zinc even in high doses, do not help fight off COVID- 19.

 

These were the results of the trial contained in an editorial published in the ‘JAMA Network Open’ journal. Findings from the trial, which looked at the benefits of the two supplements to people isolating at home with the virus, were so unimpressive that scientists decided to call it off altogether.

 

While both had proved popular in fighting off other viral colds and flu, they ‘failed to live up to their hype’, the ‘mailonline’ reported.

 

Three groups of 214 adults recovering from COVID- 19 at home took part in the trial, which saw them being given high doses of Vitamin C, high doses of zinc and both. A fourth group, meanwhile, received fever-reducing medications and were told to rest and hydrate, but did not take any of the supplements.

 

But scientists found no evidence of a reduction of COVID-19 symptoms in any of the first three groups. Furthermore, high doses actually went on to cause  unpleasant side effects for some, including nausea, diarrhoea and stomach cramps.

 

Previous research had found that as an antioxidant, Vitamin C played a crucial role in supporting the immune system and can shorten colds by 14 per cent in children and eight per cent in adults

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Pornography increases risk of erectile dysfunction

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Scientists in Belgium, Denmark and the United Kingdom (UK) have shown that the amount of pornography a man watches was linked to worse erectile function. According to a new study presented at the European Association of Urology (EAU) virtual Congress, watching porn was also associated with greater dissatisfaction with “normal” sex. Only 65 per cent […]
News

Police guards desert duty posts, politicians to avert attacks in Edo 

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

Fear and death now hang in the air in parts of Edo State, particularly, in Benin the state capital as activities of #EndSARS protesters get messier in the state.   This is as policemen attached to top government functionaries and other politicians in the state have tactically deserted their posts over fear and safety of […]
News

Fuel, tariff hike: Govern with human face, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to rule Nigeria with human face.   PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a prayer session organised by the party over the weekend, said the increase in pump price of fuel and electricity tariff was a huge burden on Nigerians.   Secondus told President […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica