Vitamin D lowers occurrence of cancers

Researchers at Harvard University’s Brigham Women’s Hospital in the United States (U.S.) have shown that taking Vitamin D was associated with a 17 per cent overall reduction in cancer risk. According to the findings of their new study published in ‘Jama Network Open,’ this reduction in cancer risk could go up to 38 per cent for people who have a normal Body Mass Index (BMI). Commonly accepted BMI ranges are normal weight (18.5 to 25), overweight (25 to 30), and obese (over 30).

Foods that are rich in Vitamin D include oily fish – such as salmon, sardines, herring and mackerel, red meat, liver, egg yolks and fortified foods – such as some fat spreads and breakfast cereals. To arrive at this conclusion, the research team looked at the VITAL trial (Vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial) which ended in 2018. It showed that vitamin D did not reduce the incidence of cancer but reduced the risk of death, reported ‘phonemantra.

com’. With this new study from VITAL, researchers wanted to know if Vitamin D supplementation was linked to the risk of metastatic or fatal cancer. According to the report, the VITAL study took place over five years and focused on 25,000 women and men aged 50 or over who did not have cancer.

Throughout the experiment, the participants were divided into four groups: those entitled to vitamin D (2,000 international units per day) and omega-3s; those with vitamin D and a placebo; those with omega-3s and a placebo; those with two placebos.

Of the 25,000 participants, 1,617 were diagnosed with invasive cancer (breast, prostate, colorectal, lung, or others) during the five years of the test. Of the 13,000 participants, who received vitamin D, 226 were diagnosed with advanced cancer versus 274 among those who received a placebo. Likewise, of the 7,843 participants who had a normal BMI (between 18 and 25) and who were receiving vitamin D, only 58 of them were diagnosed with cancer, compared to 96 people taking a placebo.

Paulette Chandler, preventive medicine epidemiologist at Brigham Women’s Hospital, said, “These results suggest that vitamin D may reduce the risk of developing advanced cancers.” Vitamin D is a supplement that is readily available, inexpensive and has been used and studied for decades. Our findings, in particular the strong reduction in risk seen in people of normal weight, provide new information on the relationship between vitamin D and cancer progression. ”

Although at first glance the results appear to be due to chance, there is however previous evidence that body mass can affect the action of vitamin D. Indeed, obesity and the inflammation that overweight create decreases. “Our findings, along with those of previous studies, support the ongoing evaluation of vitamin D supplementation for the prevention of metastatic cancer – a biologically plausible link,” confirmed Chandler

