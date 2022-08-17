Vitamin D supplementation could relieve depressive symptoms – Study

A new study has suggested that Vitamin D supplementation may alleviate depressive symptoms in adults with depression. The meta-analysis, which includes dozens of studies from around the world, was carried out in international collaboration between Finnish, Australian and United States (US) researchers. Vitamin D is believed to regulate central nervous system functions, the disturbances of which have been associated with depression. In addition, cross-sectional studies have observed an association between depressive symptoms and Vitamin D deficiency. Depressive symptoms cause a significant disease burden worldwide.

The new meta-analysis on the association of Vitamin D supplementation with depression is the largest one published so far, including results from 41 studies from around the world, reported the ‘Science Daily.’ The results of the metaanalysis show that Vitamin D supplementation is more effective than a placebo in alleviating depressive symptoms in people with depression.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...