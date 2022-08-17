News

Vitamin D supplementation could relieve depressive symptoms – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A new study has suggested that Vitamin D supplementation may alleviate depressive symptoms in adults with depression. The meta-analysis, which includes dozens of studies from around the world, was carried out in international collaboration between Finnish, Australian and United States (US) researchers. Vitamin D is believed to regulate central nervous system functions, the disturbances of which have been associated with depression. In addition, cross-sectional studies have observed an association between depressive symptoms and Vitamin D deficiency. Depressive symptoms cause a significant disease burden worldwide.

The new meta-analysis on the association of Vitamin D supplementation with depression is the largest one published so far, including results from 41 studies from around the world, reported the ‘Science Daily.’ The results of the metaanalysis show that Vitamin D supplementation is more effective than a placebo in alleviating depressive symptoms in people with depression.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG receives stolen Ile-Ife artefact from Mexico

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, yesterday in Abuja received a stolen Ile-Ife artefact recovered from Mexico. Receiving the artefact from the Charge d’Affaires of the Nigerian Mission in Mexico, Dr Yakubu Dadu, Onyeama called for a more secured border to prevent future occurrence of theft. The minister hailed the Embassy’s efforts in […]
News

Insecurity: We owe our allegiance to Nigeria’s unity-CDS, Irabor

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor, yesterday declared that he and some other serving military men, as well as, many retired service men had been sold out because of their respective responsibilities to ensure the unity, love and peace of Nigeria. The CDS made the disclosure in Ibadan while addressing the retired military […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria burning, falling apart, Ekweremadu warns

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…says the situation still redeemable Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has, again, raised the alarm over the worsening state of the nation characterised by wanton destruction of lives and property. Ekweremadu warned that the nation was fast falling apart and burning to death, expressing optimism that the state of the nation, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica