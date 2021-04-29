Vitamin deficiency: Nigeria loses $1.5bn in GDP – Scientists

Agricultural scientists in the country yesterday said the nation is losing at least $1.5 billion to vitamin and mineral deficiencies, saying that cassava improvement project was a sure way of stopping the colossal loss. One of the scientists, Dr. Ihuoma Okwuonu, a Plant Biotechnologist from the National Root Crops Research Institute, Umudike, disclosed this during a virtual press briefing yesterday.

Okwuonu said the conventional cassava, which farmers were used to in this part of the world, lacked the required vitamins and other necessary minerals required for both children and adult’s nutritional needs. The scientist explained that cassava improvement through genome editing was a project which Nigerian and other African countries must invest in. According to her, about 500 million people in Africa relied on cassava for their daily food needs and it also ‘provides economic security.’ She added that science had also proved that genome edited cassava was tolerant to drought and poor soil and was resilient to climate change.

