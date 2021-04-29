News

Vitamin deficiency: Nigeria loses $1.5bn in GDP – Scientists

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Agricultural scientists in the country yesterday said the nation is losing at least $1.5 billion to vitamin and mineral deficiencies, saying that cassava improvement project was a sure way of stopping the colossal loss. One of the scientists, Dr. Ihuoma Okwuonu, a Plant Biotechnologist from the National Root Crops Research Institute, Umudike, disclosed this during a virtual press briefing yesterday.

Okwuonu said the conventional cassava, which farmers were used to in this part of the world, lacked the required vitamins and other necessary minerals required for both children and adult’s nutritional needs. The scientist explained that cassava improvement through genome editing was a project which Nigerian and other African countries must invest in. According to her, about 500 million people in Africa relied on cassava for their daily food needs and it also ‘provides economic security.’ She added that science had also proved that genome edited cassava was tolerant to drought and poor soil and was resilient to climate change.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Valentine’s Day: CAN tasks youths on Nigeria’s security, unity

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The National Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria Youth Wing (YOWICAN), Belosochukwu Enwere has called on Nigerian youths to use the occasion of this year’s Valentine’s day celebration to pray and work for the security and unity of the country. Enwere, in an official statement on Saturday, said the youth should not use the occasion to […]
News Top Stories

South-East’ll collapse into APC –Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, has declared that the South-East geo-political zone will move into the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the people of the zone are tired of empty promises by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “The South-East as known today will all move to APC. We have to launch out to the […]
News

FG intervenes in 37 bridges across Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government says it has intervened in the maintenance and rehabilitation of 37 bridges across the country, including the Third Mainland Bridge. Mr. Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, disclosed this at a news conference to update citizens on the forthcoming partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos. According to him, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica