Vivo launches another 5G phones in Nigeria

In addition to its already circulating V23 5G and V23e phones in the V series, Vivo, one of the handset producers, has launched another 5G devices into the Nigerian market. The new phones include V25 SG and V25e, both phones follow-up on the V23 5G and V23e. According to the company, the two smartphones have been designed for users who express themselves through video and photography. Speaking during the launching in Lagos, the Country Manager, Vivo Nigeria, Woody Liu, said the new V25 5G and V25e would give users the power to embark on a self-expression journey and capture glowing portraits with the phones’ stunning camera capabilities, powered by high-performance, energy-efficient hardware cased in an exquisite body with a glossy aesthetic.

He said: “The new V25 5G and V25e follow the V series heritage to delight every moment with their superior camera capabilities and cutting-edge imaging technology. Both the flagship V25 5G and v25e have 3 rear cameras with a 64MP OIS ultra-sensing camera to minimize blurry shots and support a longer exposure time, creating clearer and brighter images and 4K videos even in dim lighting conditions. “The main camera on the V25 5G is supported by an 8MP super wide-angle camera and a 2MP super macro camera whilst the V25e is supported by a 2MP bokeh camera and 2MP macro camera.

The V25 5G is equipped with a 5OMP eye autofocus selfie front camera whilst the V25e has a 32MP portrait front camera. “The phones are fitted with AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. With an eye-catching design, both phones have a Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass’ covering the rear panel that changes its hue when exposed to UV light, reflecting the dynamic personalities of users. Below their beautiful appearance lies powerful processors with a high energy-effiCiency ratio and great capacity. Coupled with the newest cooling technology and fast charging capabilities, they both offer long-lasting and smooth mobile experiences through Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

“Vivo V series has always been about being innovative and tech- nologically advanced while exuding style and encouraging users to create, have fun, and explore. The new V25 5G continues to embody this concept and provide users with fresh tools and features.” Also explaining the features of the new phones, the Training Manager, Vivo Nigeria, Gbenga Williams, said: “The new V25e adheres to V series’ heritage of innovation and style with intui-tive technologies. “At Vivo, we strive to spark creativity and joy around the world, while understanding the needs of smartphone users in different markets. V25e comes with cuttingedge camera technologies, a colorchanging rear panel, and strong capabilities that deliver robust performance. The smartphone offers great value for money. “Vivo understands that users want a smartphone that is aesthetically pleasing and has excellent functional attributes. With the carefully designed new devices, users can capture the best moments in life with their family and friends anywhere, any time with intuitive camera technologies, while expressing their creativity and emotions through the smartphones’ chameleon-like design.” He added: “Equipped with a 64MP OIS ultra-sensing rear camera that boasts of upgraded OIS and EIS capabilities and an 8MP wide-angle camera, V25 5G delivers an excellent imaging experience and allows users to capture high-quality, super-wide shots and 4K videos with ease.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...