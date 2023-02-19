Vocalising your faith activates

The Anointing….. “(Text-1 Samuel 17:46 This day will the LORD deliver thee into mine hand; and I will smite thee, and take thine head from thee; and I will the carcass of the host of the Philippines this day unto the fowls of the air, and to the wild beast of the earth; that all the earth may know that there is a God in Israel)”…. David, as a young boy, was conscious of God’s relationship with Isreal.

His faith in the living God gave him the boldness and audacity to confront Goliath though he was a stripling, (a youth). He was confident he couldn’t be defeated by an “uncircumcised Philistine.”

Prior to his duel with Goliath, David had received the anointing through Samuel the Prophet. As he spoke those words of faith against Goliath, the anointing was activated and propelled him to go out fearlessly against the giant. The Bible says, “And it came to pass, when the Philistine arose, and came and drew nigh to meet David, that David hasted, and ran toward the army to meet the Philistine” (1 Samuel 17:48). Unafraid, he charged towards the giant.

This is what happens when you vocalize your faith; you activate the anointing, and once the anointing takes over, you find yourself doing things completely outside the range of human reasoning. David saw victory with his eyes of faith beyond the fight, this was the reason he was asking for a reward of a fight he has not started, He new God was with him, He trusted God and refused to have a heart failure like other Soldiers of Israel. We have been declared winners in Christ Jesus before the fight ahead of us.

As a child of God, You’ve been anointed by the Holy Spirit. (1 John 2:27) says, “But the anointing which ye have received of him abideth in you….” As Christians we live the faith-life; Habakkuk 2:4 says “…. the just shall live by his faith.”

“Therefore, to activate the anointing of God’s Spirit that’s in you, for your walk of faith to be effective, you must learn to vocalize your faith. Vocalizing your faith means to make your boast in the Lord, affirming your faith in His sufficiency—declaring who He is, what He has done, and who He has made you!

Activate His power in you even now, by testifying of what He has done for you, and what the Word says He can do through you. (Psalms 44:8 says, In God we boast all day long, And praise Your name forever.) We are what we are by the grace of God, David said to Goliath, God will deliver your head into my hand, and God did, always trust Him for victory.

Paul said in the book of Philippians 2:13 for it is God who works in you both to will and to do for His good pleasure. Every Christian must recognize that outside God, we are nobody. Shalom!

