Vocation: 40 women trained under INTELs’ initiative

Forty women have been empowered by Nigeria’s foremost port operator, INTELS Nigeria Limited, under its Women Empowerment Programme Scheme Synergy (WEPSS). The women are part of the 5,000 to be so empowered over a 20-year period under the WEPSS Corporate Social Responsibility initiative established by INTELS in 2013 to train community women in fashion design and tailoring in batches annually.

According to report, since its inception seven years ago, no fewer than 1,400 women drawn from various communities across the country have benefited from the empowerment scheme. The Regional Human Resources Manager, Mr Michael Ndon, in a statement in Lagos, said that WEPSS was designed to make the beneficiaries future employers.

Ndon, who represented the management of INTELS Nigeria Limited at the graduation ceremony for beneficiaries of the 2020 Batch ‘A’ training held recently, said: “Graduation of trainees has been a tradition for us because INTELS cares.

“This is one of our empowerment schemes for the communities around us and we are very happy that over the years, so many people have graduated from this scheme and we are also aware that many of them are doing very well.

“We realised that there was a need to empower the people, to create future entrepreneurs. This is not about just giving fish, but teaching how to fish so that they become future employers,’’ he said. While commending the WEPSS trainers for their commitment to the realisation of the scheme in spite of the challenges brought by the COVID- 19 pandemic, Ndon urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the knowledge acquired in the course of their training.

“This year has particularly been a difficult year because of COVID-19. We thank the team of trainers who, during this period, were able to get the training done and we are now witnessing the graduation. “The intention of management is that this exercise should be continued. But how will we be encouraged to do this? “It is only when the trainees after leaving here continue to fulfill the other objectives of this programme to create more entrepreneurs.

“We want to encourage the trainees to take the programme very seriously so that when we look back, we will be encouraged to do more.” On her part, the Project Manager for WEPPS, Nancy Freeborn, said she was satisfied with the follow-up exercise carried out on trainees who graduated from the scheme; many of whom she said were now engaged by reputable fashion houses. “We are not just empowering them and throwing them out to the street, we check on them and they are doing very well out there. “Anytime we go out for our follow up exercise, we come back with very exciting stories as some of our trainees are now working in fashion houses while some set up shops of their own,” she said.

Freeborn added that through WEPPS, INTELS was also reaching out to less privileged persons in the society. “Very recently, we were faced with the COVID-19 pandemic. “Right here in this factory, we produced well over 13,000 pieces of face masks out of which 1,500 pieces went out to Onne Local Government Council to support them in the fight against the virus.

