‘Vocational, technical education best for Nigeria’

The Orangun of Ila, Osun State, Oba AbdulWahab Oyedotun, has called on government at all levels to invest more in vocational and technical education to tackle unemployment in the country. Oyedotun made the call during a programme organised by the state Ministry of Information and Civic Engagement at his palace on Tuesday. The traditional ruler noted that vocational education would make the youths to be self-reliant and also give them the opportunity to think less of white collar jobs. “The youths of today expend all their efforts on securing non-existent white collar jobs instead of thinking of how to create jobs and become employers of labour. “It is only through vocational education that the youths can be availed of entrepreneurial knowledge to stand and work on their own.

“Government should therefore make the vocational education more enticing to the youths. “It is the best way forward for this country to end this youthful restfulness,” Oba Oyedotun said. Oba Oyedotun commend-ed Oyetola’s administration for performing creditably well in all spheres. “Oyetola has made possible all that we thought would be impossible in the state governance.

“He has turned health facilities in all local government areas to havens through his unprecedented rehabilitation of 332 primary health centres, which brought about a drastic reduction in mortality rate,” he said. The traditional ruler further emphasised the need for the people of the state to take responsibility to get rid of Coronavirus in the state. He urged the people to take the COVID-19 vaccination serious, noting that it was not harmful as he had been vaccinated like other leaders in the state and in Nigeria at large. In his remarks, Mr Tunbosun Oyintiloye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, said the state government was committed to the wellbeing of the people. Oyintiloye enumerated the importance of adhering strictly to the guidelines of COVID-19 as well as taking the ongoing vaccine against the virus in state.

