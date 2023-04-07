Travel & Tourism

Vocatus Auxilium unfolds 2 days tour of Idanre

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

If for any reason you missed out on having a rollicking Easter vacation and visiting choice sites in Nigeria during the Easter holiday, here again is another opportunity to do so this time as Vocatus Auxilium offers a package tour of Idanre, one of Nigeria’s historic communities that is home to Idanre Hills. Vocatus Auxilium, a tour company based in Lagos, is in keeping with its tradition of organising monthly package tours, known as Vocatours, to sites within and outside Nigeria, is organising a two-day tour to Idanre, slated to hold between April 29 and 30.

The tour will among others afford exploration of the town, interact with the locals, partake in bonding activities and hiking of the hilly rocky ranges to visit the old abode of the people atop the mountainous ranges, which has been preserved over the years. According to the Proprietor of the tour company, Teri Wellington, a legal practitioner turned film maker, writer and tour guide, the two days tour package is an exploratory one that will offer a lot of excitement for the people, as he noted that it is an opportunity to enjoy a well deserved break from businesses and other chores to savour one of Nigeria’s rich and historic communities.

Wellington stressed the importance of going on holiday and participating in group tour of this nature as he reasoned that; ‘‘Ever felt like taking a break? Leaving the hustle and bustle of Lagos or whatever commercial hub yours is and embracing nature and the calmness she brings? Ever felt encaged in the work circle? Feeling stuffed up? With little chance to breath and appreciate life? ‘‘Vocatours is here! Vocatours seeks to take fun loving and adventurous people on memorable journeys to historical, cultural and religious sites within and outside Africa. We have beautiful locations within Nigeria and Africa set out for the year. ‘‘We can’t wait for you to join in on the next adventure! For the month of April we would be visiting the historic town of Idanre in Ondo State. Idanre is a town of beautiful rocks, lush valleys, historic archaeological sites and warm and friendly people.

