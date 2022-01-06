VoIP subscriptions shrink by 17%

Active subscriptions for Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service in the country declined by 17.3 by per cent between January and October 2021, New Telegraph has learnt. The operators lost a total of 39,194 customers within the period, which brought the total subscriptions to 226,410 at the end of October. As of December 2020, subscriptions for the service stood at 265,604.

Otherwise referred to as IP Telephony or Internet Telephony, VoIP allows its users to do seamless communication without the need for telephones. However, subscription to this service is still very low in Nigeria. According to data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), only two operators are currently offering the service in Nigeria and that include Smile Communications and Ntel. From the data, Smile was the leading player in that segment of the telecommunications market as it accounted for 99 per cent of the total VoIP subscriptions as of October last year. The company’s active VoIP subscriber base stood at 224,292.

Ntel, on the other hand, remained a distant second operator with 2,118 VoIP subscribers, representing just 1 per cent of the total number of active subscribers. NCC’s data showed that Ntel which joined the VoIP segment in January 2017, became the larger operator by subscriptions in just four months as its active subscriptions hit 61,817 in April 2017, while Smile was second with 42,308 subscriptions. Ntel has, however, lost most of its subscribers in the last four years. Meanwhile, the VoIP service remained one of the least subscribed in the Nigerian telecoms market. According to NCC’s data the GSM tech-nology accounts for 99.80 per cent of the market share in terms of subscriptions, leaving fixed wired and VoIP technologies with 0.10 per cent apiece.

Analysts attributed the low VoIP subscriptions in Nigeria to the proliferation of Over the Top services (OTTs) such as Whatsapp, Facebook, among several others, which also allow voice and video calls over the internet. This means that with a subscription for data, which is mostly done on mobile networks, subscribers can make calls using the OTT platforms. While this is also affecting the mobile network operators in terms of dwindling voice revenue, the loss is being covered by the rising mobile data subscriptions.

According to the NCC report, mobile internet subscriptions in the country stood at 140 million as of October 2021. The adoption of Voice over IP is observed across various industries worldwide especially in the developing regions to cater to their growing demand for everyday business activities. With its real-time communication services, it has helped organisation across various industries to lower communication costs. The global VoIP market was valued at $77.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $93.2 billion by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.1 per cent between 2019 and 2024. Industry analysts believe that the VoIP market in Nigeria would come into full scale when the country is able to deepen broadband penetration, noting that the service would not get wider acceptance until the internet is everywhere and at a cheaper cost.

